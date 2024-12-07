TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TWFG from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded TWFG to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

TWFG Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWFG

TWFG opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50. TWFG has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a current ratio of 122.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TWFG in the third quarter worth $4,109,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWFG during the third quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

