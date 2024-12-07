Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 263,500 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.49% of Ovintiv worth $48,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,610 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11,282.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,159 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,303,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,476,000 after acquiring an additional 212,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after acquiring an additional 142,296 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

