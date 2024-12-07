Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $39.68 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,824,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $39,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $75,331,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Stellantis by 464.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after buying an additional 2,671,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $26,679,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Stellantis by 26.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,089,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,597,000 after buying an additional 1,894,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 26.4% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after buying an additional 1,880,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of STLA opened at $13.66 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

