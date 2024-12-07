Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $43.06 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378,760 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Logitech International worth $43,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 90.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $84.89 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Barclays cut their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.