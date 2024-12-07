Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $45.64 Million Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $45,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sweetgreen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of SG stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $265,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,952,129 shares in the company, valued at $56,104,187.46. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,751,178.30. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,696 shares of company stock worth $10,738,375. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.