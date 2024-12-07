Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,018,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $55,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $90.27. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.21.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

