UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $201.23 and traded as low as $201.23. UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN shares last traded at $201.23, with a volume of 700 shares.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.