UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Grand Canyon Education worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after buying an additional 82,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after buying an additional 65,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $167.79 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.39.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.