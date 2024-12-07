UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,318 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Glacier Bancorp worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20,598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

