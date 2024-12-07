UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 88,472 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 698,283 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3,114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,817,000 after acquiring an additional 168,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 87,298 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,889.34. This represents a 37.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $479,997.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,343.28. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,697. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

