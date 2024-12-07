UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 3,792 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.60 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,613.20. This trade represents a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $565,494.72. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.