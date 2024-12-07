UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 59,372 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 59,372 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 19.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.07 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

