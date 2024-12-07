UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 168.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 24.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $2,088,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 67,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UGI opened at $27.74 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 120.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

