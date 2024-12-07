Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $455.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.00.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.67 and a 200 day moving average of $376.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,480,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

