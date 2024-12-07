United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 833.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 285,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 76,662 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $125.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

