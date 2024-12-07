United Services Automobile Association Has $5.36 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. State Street Corp raised its position in Hershey by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,029,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,127,000 after purchasing an additional 386,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,476,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after acquiring an additional 389,404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 964,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $168.16 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.22.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

