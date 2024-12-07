United Services Automobile Association Purchases 5,382 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $28,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after buying an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $206.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.