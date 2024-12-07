United Services Automobile Association Sells 106,722 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,722 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 90,476 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 169,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 318,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,417,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

