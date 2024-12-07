United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,903 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $79.19 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

