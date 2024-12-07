UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 113,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 37,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.8112 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

