UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 113,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 37,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.8112 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile
UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UPM-Kymmene Oyj
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.