UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 5.72% of UroGen Pharma worth $17,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $3,560,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 575.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $155,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URGN. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

URGN opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $288.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.06. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

