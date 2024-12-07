Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.22.
Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Utz Brands Trading Up 0.6 %
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Utz Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.05%.
Insider Transactions at Utz Brands
In other Utz Brands news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,678,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,497.02. The trade was a 85.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 451,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,813,346.44. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 97,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Utz Brands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after buying an additional 152,868 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
