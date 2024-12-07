Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Vallourec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Further Reading

