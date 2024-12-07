Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $85,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $277.76 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $207.75 and a 1 year high of $278.17. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.824 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

