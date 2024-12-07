Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Vår Energi AS Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Vår Energi AS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

