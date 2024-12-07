Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,944,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,273 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of ATI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 891,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 558,138 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,896,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,700,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATI in the second quarter worth approximately $15,869,000.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,611.06. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,271,347.89. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,598 shares of company stock worth $4,726,682. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

NYSE ATI opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

