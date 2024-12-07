Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 89.2% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3,334.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director William C. Fisher bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.27 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

