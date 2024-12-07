Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 12.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 224,373 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Knife River by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 761,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Knife River by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Knife River by 10.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 679,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 2.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 660,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $105.34 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

