Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 2.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.91 and last traded at $133.99. 4,995,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 8,144,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

