Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 11.6 %

VSCO opened at $48.02 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. Bank of America increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

