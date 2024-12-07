Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 23rd

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 77.2% annually over the last three years. Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. Barclays increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

