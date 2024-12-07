VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) is United Services Automobile Association’s 4th Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,731 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $103,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,286,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 665,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after buying an additional 122,109 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 511,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $48.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.1594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

