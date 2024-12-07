VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.50 and traded as high as $63.59. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 7,063 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $310.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CSB Free Report ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.52% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

