Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Has $125,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,513 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.8 %

EA opened at $167.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,270. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.