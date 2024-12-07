Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $633,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $232.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.44.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

