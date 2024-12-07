Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

