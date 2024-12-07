W Bryan Hill Sells 17,807 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $683,254.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,576,879.17. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, W Bryan Hill sold 99,755 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $4,178,736.95.

On Thursday, November 21st, W Bryan Hill sold 110,250 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $4,257,855.00.

On Monday, November 18th, W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $3,631,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74.

On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $566,629.83.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alkami Technology

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.1% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.