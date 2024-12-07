Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 309 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $200.92 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,091.56. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,418. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

