Wahed Invest LLC Raises Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $372.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

