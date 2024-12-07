Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $12.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -9.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 165,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 110,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

