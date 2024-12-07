Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,404,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after acquiring an additional 367,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54,473 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLYVK opened at $72.91 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $73.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The trade was a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock worth $2,403,701 in the last quarter.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

