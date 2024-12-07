Walleye Capital LLC Sells 401,773 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,773 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.0% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,681,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,035,000 after acquiring an additional 420,019 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 26.5% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 618,625 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 194.3% in the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,755,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 44.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 449,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 198.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 564,566 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 5.3 %

FIP opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $939.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.34. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.