Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 180,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.
Sportradar Group Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20.
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
