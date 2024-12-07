Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 180,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

