Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Waseco Resources Inc. (CVE:WRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625,200.00, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.72.
Waseco Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Battle Mountain Ridge project located in Nevada, the United States; the Tewah Alluvial gold project located in Indonesia; and 5% interest in the diamond exploration project located in the Attawapiskat region of Northern Ontario.
