Wayne Bulpitt Buys 250,000 Shares of APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) Stock

APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Bulpitt purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,310.05).

APQ stock opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.57. APQ Global Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.34. The company has a market cap of £5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 0.03.

APQ Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment activities in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Channel Islands. The company invests in equities and credit, and government and local currency bonds. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

