Wayne Bulpitt Buys 250,000 Shares of APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) Stock

APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Bulpitt purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,310.05).
APQ Global Stock Performance
APQ stock opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.57. APQ Global Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.34. The company has a market cap of £5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 0.03.
APQ Global Company Profile
