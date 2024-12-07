Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 60,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 10,374.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 199,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at about $12,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 64.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,862,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $98.14 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

