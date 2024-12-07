Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 171,090 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 171,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,861,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Barclays raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
