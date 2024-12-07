Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 433,946 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 433,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 0.3% in the third quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,600,000 after purchasing an additional 161,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,415,000 after purchasing an additional 795,803 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $4,579,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $124,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $9.05 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Under Armour Profile

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.