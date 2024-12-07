Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $99.22 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

