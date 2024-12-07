Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $623.15 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $638.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $604.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.11.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total transaction of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,699.50. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total value of $3,801,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,079.65. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $27,790,888. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.